Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $361.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,454,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

