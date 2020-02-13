Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average of $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.72 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,081 shares of company stock worth $29,410,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.