RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $15.66 on Thursday. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,250 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

