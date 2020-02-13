NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.