NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.
NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
