Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NEOG opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,970 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $12,876,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after buying an additional 160,186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Neogen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Neogen by 218.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

