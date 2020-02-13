MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 147.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 389.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in MicroStrategy by 55.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

