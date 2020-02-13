Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

