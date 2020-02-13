Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

MDB opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,560,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,588.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $245,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,026.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,321 shares of company stock worth $29,802,947. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

