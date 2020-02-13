Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

LSCC stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,382,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,975 shares of company stock worth $1,617,276 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 547,944 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 491,212 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 694,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 353,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

