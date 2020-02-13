Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $292.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,987 in the last three months. 56.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

