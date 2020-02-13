Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,086 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,672,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

