HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HDS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

