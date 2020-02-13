Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $654.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.01. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.