Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

