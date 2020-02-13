Head to Head Survey: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) vs. CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amgen and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 33.57% 85.52% 14.89% CytRx N/A -31.45% -27.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amgen and CytRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.36 billion 5.77 $7.84 billion $14.82 15.32 CytRx $250,000.00 41.71 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -1.07

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than CytRx. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amgen and CytRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 11 12 0 2.46 CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $238.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than CytRx.

Risk & Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats CytRx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

