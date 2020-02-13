Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

Shares of TD opened at C$75.35 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$71.22 and a 12-month high of C$77.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roku Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Roku Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
RealReal Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
RealReal Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
NY MTG TR INC/SH Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
NY MTG TR INC/SH Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Neogen Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Neogen Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
MicroStrategy Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
MicroStrategy Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report