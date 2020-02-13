Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

Shares of TD opened at C$75.35 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$71.22 and a 12-month high of C$77.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.