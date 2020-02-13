Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE SPB opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

