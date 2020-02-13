$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

