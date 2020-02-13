$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roku Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Roku Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
RealReal Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
RealReal Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
NY MTG TR INC/SH Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
NY MTG TR INC/SH Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Neogen Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Neogen Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
MicroStrategy Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
MicroStrategy Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report