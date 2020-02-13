Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $189.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

