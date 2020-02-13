$0.97 EPS Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 470.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $8.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

WDC opened at $70.35 on Thursday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after buying an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

