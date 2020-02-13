Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.42

News stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s analysis:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

