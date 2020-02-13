Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 295.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

