Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on EUTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

