Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CGEN opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $466.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.26.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.