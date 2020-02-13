Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGEN opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $466.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

