Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Declines By 12.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Matthew Jauchius purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $77,050.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the period.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

