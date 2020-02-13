Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.