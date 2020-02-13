Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading Down 8.1% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $126.95 and last traded at $128.75, approximately 897,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 217,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.11.

The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.08). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

