Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading Down 8.1% Following Weak Earnings

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $126.95 and last traded at $128.75, approximately 897,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 217,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.11.
The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.08). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.
The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
