ZovioInc . (ZVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect ZovioInc . to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZVO stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

