Singing Machine (SMDM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) is scheduled to be announcing its Q3 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

OTCMKTS SMDM opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Singing Machine has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.36.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.