Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 86.9%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.44 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,433 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 1.63% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.