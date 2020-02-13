Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.
