Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

