UCB (UCBJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCBJF. Citigroup upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

