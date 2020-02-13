Fitbit (FIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIT shares. Craig Hallum cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Earnings History for Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

