Fitbit (FIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26.
In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fitbit Company Profile
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
