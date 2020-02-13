AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

AeroCentury stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

In other AeroCentury news, President Michael Gerhard Magnusson purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $43,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,250 shares of company stock worth $52,335.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent quarter.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

