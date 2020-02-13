Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BWL.A opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Bowl America has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Bowl America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

