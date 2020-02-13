Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 96,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

