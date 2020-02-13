Enbridge (ENB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:

2/7/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

2/4/2020 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

1/29/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

1/14/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

1/7/2020 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

12/20/2019 – Enbridge was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge stock opened at C$57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of C$43.02 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.10%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

