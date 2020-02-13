Green Dot (GDOT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/7/2020 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 2/4/2020 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.
  • 2/4/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2020 – Green Dot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/23/2020 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/20/2019 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.
  • 12/19/2019 – Green Dot had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – Green Dot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

GDOT opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

