Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Internap alerts:

Internap stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.93. Internap has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Internap by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.