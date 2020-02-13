Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

