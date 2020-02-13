ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.82.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,005,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,051.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

