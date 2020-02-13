Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXS. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
NASDAQ CDXS opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.49 million, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Codexis has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
