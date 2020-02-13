Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXS. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.49 million, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Codexis has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

