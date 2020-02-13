BidaskClub Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Hold

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $419,690.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $2,278,719. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.