Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.87) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.55. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a market capitalization of $383.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Central Asia Metals
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.