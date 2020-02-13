Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.87) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.55. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a market capitalization of $383.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

