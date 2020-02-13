M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.53. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95.

In other news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

