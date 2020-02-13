Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.