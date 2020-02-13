Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 783.60 ($10.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 689.40 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 829.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

