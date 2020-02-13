Pan African Resources’ (PAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 12.55 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.79. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

