ValuEngine Lowers Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Hold

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.61. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 519,305 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

